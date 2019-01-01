Fanhua Inc is an independent insurance intermediary company operating in China. The company sells insurance product offerings from various insurance companies through their online platforms Lan Zhanggui, Baowang, and eHuzhu. The company's segments include the insurance agency segment, which mainly consists of providing agency services for distributing life insurance products and P&C insurance products on behalf of insurance companies; and the claims adjusting segment, which consists of providing pre-underwriting survey services, claim adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The insurance agency segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The company generates all of its revenues from China.