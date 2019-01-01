|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.100
|0.100
|0.0000
|REV
|106.083M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fanhua’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).
The latest price target for Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting FANH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 272.17% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) is $6.18 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.
Fanhua’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fanhua.
Fanhua is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.