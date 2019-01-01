QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.06 - 6.75
Vol / Avg.
41.7K/105.6K
Div / Yield
0.6/8.92%
52 Wk
6.21 - 16.3
Mkt Cap
331.8M
Payout Ratio
100.37
Open
6.71
P/E
8.21
EPS
0.6
Shares
53.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 1:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 10:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:34PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Fanhua Inc is an independent insurance intermediary company operating in China. The company sells insurance product offerings from various insurance companies through their online platforms Lan Zhanggui, Baowang, and eHuzhu. The company's segments include the insurance agency segment, which mainly consists of providing agency services for distributing life insurance products and P&C insurance products on behalf of insurance companies; and the claims adjusting segment, which consists of providing pre-underwriting survey services, claim adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The insurance agency segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The company generates all of its revenues from China.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.100 0.0000
REV106.083M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fanhua Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fanhua (FANH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fanhua's (FANH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fanhua (FANH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting FANH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 272.17% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fanhua (FANH)?

A

The stock price for Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) is $6.18 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Fanhua (FANH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.

Q

When is Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) reporting earnings?

A

Fanhua’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Fanhua (FANH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fanhua.

Q

What sector and industry does Fanhua (FANH) operate in?

A

Fanhua is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.