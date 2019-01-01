Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.420
Quarterly Revenue
$4.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$2.6M
Earnings History
Reliance Global Group Questions & Answers
When is Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) reporting earnings?
Reliance Global Group (RELI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Reliance Global Group’s (NASDAQ:RELI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
