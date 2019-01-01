Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Reliance Global Group
Reliance Global Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) was reported by EF Hutton on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting RELI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 183.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) was provided by EF Hutton, and Reliance Global Group initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Reliance Global Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Reliance Global Group was filed on February 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Reliance Global Group (RELI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Reliance Global Group (RELI) is trading at is $2.47, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
