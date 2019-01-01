QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
282.24 - 293.65
Vol / Avg.
508.8K/256.3K
Div / Yield
6.2/2.07%
52 Wk
234.87 - 307.76
Mkt Cap
11.4B
Payout Ratio
24.49
Open
293.65
P/E
11.85
EPS
-1.88
Shares
39.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 12 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 5:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 5:08AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 6:54AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 5:01PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Everest Re Group Ltd is an insurance and reinsurance company with a distribution network. The company's segments include: the U.S. Reinsurance segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance for large U.S. insurance companies and special lines of business comprising of Marine, Aviation, Surety, and Accident and Health business; the International segment, which focuses on several international reinsurance markets including Canada, Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Africa and the Middle East; the Bermuda segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance through Bermuda Re, the U.K. branch and Ireland Re; and the Insurance segment that writes insurance including property casualty insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS7.6809.120 1.4400
REV2.410B2.804B394.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Everest Re Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Everest Re Group (RE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Everest Re Group's (RE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Everest Re Group (RE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 340.00 expecting RE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.67% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Everest Re Group (RE)?

A

The stock price for Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) is $291.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Everest Re Group (RE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Everest Re Group (RE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) reporting earnings?

A

Everest Re Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Everest Re Group (RE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Everest Re Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Everest Re Group (RE) operate in?

A

Everest Re Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.