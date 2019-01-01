Everest Re Group Ltd is an insurance and reinsurance company with a distribution network. The company's segments include: the U.S. Reinsurance segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance for large U.S. insurance companies and special lines of business comprising of Marine, Aviation, Surety, and Accident and Health business; the International segment, which focuses on several international reinsurance markets including Canada, Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Africa and the Middle East; the Bermuda segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance through Bermuda Re, the U.K. branch and Ireland Re; and the Insurance segment that writes insurance including property casualty insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company.