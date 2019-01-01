QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 2.09
Mkt Cap
17.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
28.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
REAC Group Inc owns and operates the real estate advertising portal website. The company provides an online website that serves as an internet portal that features a real estate search engine and a media network that directs consumers to receive detailed information about agents, offices, and current listings, homes for sale, commercial properties, mortgages, and foreclosures. It provides a service that enables real estate professionals to grow their businesses online.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

REAC Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy REAC Group (REAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of REAC Group (OTCEM: REAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are REAC Group's (REAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for REAC Group.

Q

What is the target price for REAC Group (REAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for REAC Group

Q

Current Stock Price for REAC Group (REAC)?

A

The stock price for REAC Group (OTCEM: REAC) is $0.0006 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:19:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does REAC Group (REAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for REAC Group.

Q

When is REAC Group (OTCEM:REAC) reporting earnings?

A

REAC Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is REAC Group (REAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for REAC Group.

Q

What sector and industry does REAC Group (REAC) operate in?

A

REAC Group is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.