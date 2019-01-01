|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ: RCRTW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Recruiter.Com Group.
There is no analysis for Recruiter.Com Group
The stock price for Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ: RCRTW) is $0.7999 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Recruiter.Com Group.
Recruiter.Com Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Recruiter.Com Group.
Recruiter.Com Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.