Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Recruiter.Com Group Inc is a hiring platform for the network of recruiters. The company empowers businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. The Recruiter.com network of over 28,000 small and independent recruiters utilize a web platform, complete with AI-driven job matching, to recruit talent faster. Its Recruiters On Demand provides businesses of all sizes access to virtual recruiters specialized by vertical industries to source, engage, and hire talent on an as-needed basis.

Recruiter.Com Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Recruiter.Com Group (RCRTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ: RCRTW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Recruiter.Com Group's (RCRTW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Recruiter.Com Group.

Q

What is the target price for Recruiter.Com Group (RCRTW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Recruiter.Com Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Recruiter.Com Group (RCRTW)?

A

The stock price for Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ: RCRTW) is $0.7999 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Recruiter.Com Group (RCRTW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Recruiter.Com Group.

Q

When is Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW) reporting earnings?

A

Recruiter.Com Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Recruiter.Com Group (RCRTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Recruiter.Com Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Recruiter.Com Group (RCRTW) operate in?

A

Recruiter.Com Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.