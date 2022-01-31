The Great Resignation Seems To Be Good Business For Some Recruiting Companies

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

The employment era of the “Great Resignation” is not stopping recruiting solutions platforms such as Recruiter.com Group Inc. RCRT RCRTW from realizing growth. The company reported approximately 40% sequential quarterly growth in Q4 2021 and 166% overall year-over-year revenue growth.

“We delivered a strong quarter to end the 2021 fiscal year and approximately $8.8M in Q4 revenue, an organic quarterly sequential revenue growth of over 40%, and approximately 275% growth over Q4 of the previous year," Recruiter.com CEO Evan Sohn, said. "We predict U.S. employers will spend approximately $50 billion more hiring talent in 2022 than they did pre-pandemic, and Recruiter.com is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth."

Recruiter.com provides on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs with recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters. The company has over 150 million candidate profiles, an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation.

With labor shortages requiring more businesses to reach out to companies like Recruiter.com, 2022 could be encouraging as well. The Great Resignation, where millions have voluntarily left their current work situations in search of better-paying jobs, will likely continue to impact the job market, and its effect is arguably massive. A recent article in News Corp’s NWSA Wall Street Journal shared that recruiters are some of the most challenging jobs to fill today. Forbes also cites the hot demand for recruiters in addition to LinkedIn data showing a soaring demand for recruiters.

Recruiter.com regularly appears in the media to tout its Recruiter Index, a gauge of recruiter sentiment, and to offer insights on the job market on the whole. It recently partnered with Revelio Labs to provide detailed, data-backed trends and analysis.

Highlights From The Year

Other highlights reported by Recruiter.com in 2021 included:

A partnership with Deel, a platform that streamlines worldwide compliance and payments for international teams, recently raised $425 million at a valuation of $5.5 billion, empowers companies to hire contractors and employees globally. Deel counts Coinbase Global Inc. COIN among its customers.

among its customers. Released recruiting projections for 2022, which included remote or hybrid work becoming the new normal, work-from-anywhere morphing into hire-from-anywhere, a tight job market, and diversity continuing to be a focus.

Announced a Memo of Understanding with Raise Recruiting. Recruiter.com and Raise will work together on a joint partnership to license Recruiter.com's software and on-demand recruiters in exchange for specific staffing-related clients of Recruiter.com.

Announced the future launch of its enterprise plan for Recruiters on Demand. The enterprise plan is designed to help employers hire 10 or more full-time recruiters.

Recruiter.com participated in several investor-oriented conferences, including Benzinga Small Cap Q4 Virtual Investor Summit, and LD Micro, where Sohn delivered a keynote speech.

Mediabistro, a Recruiter.com career community focused on media roles, was featured as one of the best career sites to post jobs online by the NY Post.

“Over the past few months, our Recruiter Index has shown that employees are prioritizing nontangibles more than ever. We saw a five percentage point increase in the number of employees who valued new experiences in the last month alone. The employees’ market is here to stay, and it’s time the employers start listening,” Sohn added.

