RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.620
Quarterly Revenue
$82M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$82M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of RCM Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
RCM Technologies Questions & Answers
When is RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) reporting earnings?
RCM Technologies (RCMT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were RCM Technologies’s (NASDAQ:RCMT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $45.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
