RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RCM Technologies
The latest price target for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.50 expecting RCMT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -41.07% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and RCM Technologies maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RCM Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RCM Technologies was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RCM Technologies (RCMT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.50 to $16.50. The current price RCM Technologies (RCMT) is trading at is $28.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
