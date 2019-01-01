RCL Foods Ltd is a leading African food producer with operations across South Africa, Swaziland, Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia. The company manufactures a range of branded and private-label food products that are distributed through its own distributor, Vector Logistics. RCL Foods operates through the below segments, Food, Chicken, and Logistics. The Food segment consists of groceries, baking, and sugar; the Chicken segment and the Logistics segment offers sales solutions, supply chain intelligence, warehousing, distribution, imports and exports, and credit management. and the food division accounts for the highest proportion of revenue from contracts with customers.