QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
643.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
952.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
RCL Foods Ltd is a leading African food producer with operations across South Africa, Swaziland, Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia. The company manufactures a range of branded and private-label food products that are distributed through its own distributor, Vector Logistics. RCL Foods operates through the below segments, Food, Chicken, and Logistics. The Food segment consists of groceries, baking, and sugar; the Chicken segment and the Logistics segment offers sales solutions, supply chain intelligence, warehousing, distribution, imports and exports, and credit management. and the food division accounts for the highest proportion of revenue from contracts with customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RCL Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RCL Foods (RCLFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RCL Foods (OTCPK: RCLFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RCL Foods's (RCLFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RCL Foods.

Q

What is the target price for RCL Foods (RCLFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RCL Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for RCL Foods (RCLFF)?

A

The stock price for RCL Foods (OTCPK: RCLFF) is $0.675944 last updated Wed Feb 26 2020 16:10:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RCL Foods (RCLFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RCL Foods.

Q

When is RCL Foods (OTCPK:RCLFF) reporting earnings?

A

RCL Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RCL Foods (RCLFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RCL Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does RCL Foods (RCLFF) operate in?

A

RCL Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.