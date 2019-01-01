Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Royal Caribbean Gr missed estimated earnings by 2.24%, reporting an EPS of $-4.57 versus an estimate of $-4.47.

Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 4.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Royal Caribbean Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -3.92 -4.16 -4.40 -4.63 EPS Actual -4.78 -4.91 -5.06 -4.44 Revenue Estimate 1.04B 612.15M 147.37M 37.56M Revenue Actual 982.25M 456.96M 50.91M 42.01M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.