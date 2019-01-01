ñol

Royal Caribbean Gr
(NYSE:RCL)
56.26
-1.49[-2.58%]
At close: Jun 3
56.14
-0.1200[-0.21%]
After Hours: 7:47PM EDT
Day High/Low55.52 - 57.25
52 Week High/Low48.9 - 98.27
Open / Close56.69 / 56.33
Float / Outstanding190.3M / 255M
Vol / Avg.3.4M / 3.7M
Mkt Cap14.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price71.54
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-4.58
Total Float190.3M

Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Royal Caribbean Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-4.570

Quarterly Revenue

$1.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.1B

Earnings Recap

 

Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Royal Caribbean Gr missed estimated earnings by 2.24%, reporting an EPS of $-4.57 versus an estimate of $-4.47.

Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 4.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Royal Caribbean Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -3.92 -4.16 -4.40 -4.63
EPS Actual -4.78 -4.91 -5.06 -4.44
Revenue Estimate 1.04B 612.15M 147.37M 37.56M
Revenue Actual 982.25M 456.96M 50.91M 42.01M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Royal Caribbean Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) reporting earnings?
A

Royal Caribbean Gr (RCL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.71, which beat the estimate of $1.66.

Q
What were Royal Caribbean Gr’s (NYSE:RCL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.2B, which beat the estimate of $2.2B.

