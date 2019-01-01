Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 17
EPS
$-0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$1.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$1.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Red Cat Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Red Cat Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) reporting earnings?
Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 17, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.56, which missed the estimate of $-0.01.
What were Red Cat Holdings’s (NASDAQ:RCAT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5M, which beat the estimate of $1.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.