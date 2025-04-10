Red Cat Holdings Stock Is Trading Lower Thursday: Here's Why

Red Cat Holdings Inc RCAT shares are moving lower Thursday after the company announced a $30 million registered direct offering of its common stock.

What Happened: Before the market open on Thursday, Red Cat announced it entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of approximately 4.72 million shares of common stock.

The drone technology company anticipates gross proceeds of approximately $30 million. The offering is expected to close on or about April 11.

Red Cat said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The company had $9.6 million in cash and accounts receivable as of the end of 2024. When Red Cat reported financial results last month, the company noted that it closed on an additional $6 million in financing since the reporting period ended.

Red Cat said last quarter that it expects calendar year 2025 revenue of $80 million to $120 million, including $25 million from non-SRR Black Widow sales, $25 to $65 million in SRR-related Black Widow sales, $25 million in Edge 130 sales and $5 million in Fang FPV sales.

RCAT Price Action: Red Cat Holdings shares were down 9.39% at $6.75 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.