Ready Capital (NYSE:RC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.480
Quarterly Revenue
$63.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$129M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ready Capital using advanced sorting and filters.
Ready Capital Questions & Answers
When is Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) reporting earnings?
Ready Capital (RC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Ready Capital’s (NYSE:RC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $16M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
