Ready Capital (NYSE:RC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ready Capital
Ready Capital Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) was reported by Raymond James on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting RC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.65% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) was provided by Raymond James, and Ready Capital maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ready Capital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ready Capital was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ready Capital (RC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $17.00. The current price Ready Capital (RC) is trading at is $14.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.