Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Republic Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 15.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.21.
Revenue was down $5.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Republic Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.90
|1.11
|1.80
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.99
|1.16
|0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|45.78M
|50.40M
|55.17M
|77.82M
|Revenue Actual
|50.34M
|52.31M
|49.64M
|67.78M
Earnings History
Republic Bancorp Questions & Answers
Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.48, which hit the estimate of $0.48.
The Actual Revenue was $43.1M, which beat the estimate of $42M.
