Republic Bancorp
(NASDAQ:RBCAA)
45.81
-0.44[-0.95%]
At close: Jun 3
45.81
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low45.81 - 46.19
52 Week High/Low41.41 - 57.62
Open / Close45.97 / 45.81
Float / Outstanding8.8M / 20M
Vol / Avg.18.7K / 23.4K
Mkt Cap916.2M
P/E10.44
50d Avg. Price44.07
Div / Yield1.36/2.98%
Payout Ratio28.82
EPS1.4
Total Float8.8M

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Republic Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$1.400

Quarterly Revenue

$62.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$92.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Republic Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 15.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.21.

Revenue was down $5.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Republic Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.80 0.90 1.11 1.80
EPS Actual 0.84 0.99 1.16 0.98
Revenue Estimate 45.78M 50.40M 55.17M 77.82M
Revenue Actual 50.34M 52.31M 49.64M 67.78M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Republic Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Republic Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) reporting earnings?
A

Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.48, which hit the estimate of $0.48.

Q
What were Republic Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:RBCAA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $43.1M, which beat the estimate of $42M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.