Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Republic Bancorp
The latest price target for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $51.00 expecting RBCAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.33% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Republic Bancorp initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Republic Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Republic Bancorp was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $51.00. The current price Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) is trading at is $45.81, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
