Advance Auto Parts Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Domo, LiveRamp, Urban Outfitters And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP rose sharply during Thursday’s session following better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Advance Auto Parts posted quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents loss, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents loss. Quarterly sales of $2.583 billion (down 6.8% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $2.499 billion. Comparable store sales for the first quarter 2025 decreased 0.6%.

Advance Auto Parts shares jumped 44% to $45.06 on Thursday.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS shares jumped 132% to $4.4412 after Nvidia selected the company to collaborate on 800V HVDC architecture. Additionally, Rosenblatt raised its price target on the stock from $4 to $6.

shares jumped 132% to $4.4412 after Nvidia selected the company to collaborate on 800V HVDC architecture. Additionally, Rosenblatt raised its price target on the stock from $4 to $6. Domo, Inc . DOMO rose 31.1% to $11.21 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.

. rose 31.1% to $11.21 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc . RAMP rose 24.8% to $35.04 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

. rose 24.8% to $35.04 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Urban Outfitters, Inc . URBN surged 21.1% to $72.17 following better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. surged 21.1% to $72.17 following better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Cantor Equity Partners, In c. CEP gained 18.1% to $50.86.

c. gained 18.1% to $50.86. Snowflake Inc . SNOW gained 9.5% to $196.19 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. gained 9.5% to $196.19 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Garrett Motion Inc . GTX rose 9.2% to $11.31. The company recently announced a secondary offering consisting of 17 million shares.

. rose 9.2% to $11.31. The company recently announced a secondary offering consisting of 17 million shares. SEALSQ Corp LAES climbed 8.8% to $3.7550.

climbed 8.8% to $3.7550. Omnicell, Inc. OMCL gained 8.7% to $29.73 after the company raised its second-quarter and FY25 adjusted EPS guidance and announced a new $75 million stock repurchase program.

gained 8.7% to $29.73 after the company raised its second-quarter and FY25 adjusted EPS guidance and announced a new $75 million stock repurchase program. Next Technology Holding Inc . NXTT rose 7.3% to $2.1250.

. rose 7.3% to $2.1250. Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI gained 6% to $9.65 after the company announced a $150 million share repurchase program and a new CEO.

