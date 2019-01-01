LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LiveRamp Holdings
The latest price target for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting RAMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.73% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and LiveRamp Holdings maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LiveRamp Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LiveRamp Holdings was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $63.00 to $41.00. The current price LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) is trading at is $26.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
