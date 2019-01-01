QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Qwick Media Inc develops interactive proprietary software for digital media applications and integrating it with hardware. The company designs and develops interactive kiosk, digital signage, and mobile applications to improve the consumer experience. It primarily integrates its touchscreen software products as user interfaces (UIs) and content management systems with flat liquid crystal display (LCD)/light-emitting diode (LED) screens, and computer hardware and related peripherals, and enclosures provided by third parties. Further, it intends to offer advertising content with non-advertising content, such as news, weather, sports, and comedy clips in its interactive digital TV screen programs. Geographically, all the business activity is functioned through the regions of Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Qwick Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qwick Media (QWIKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qwick Media (OTCEM: QWIKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Qwick Media's (QWIKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qwick Media.

Q

What is the target price for Qwick Media (QWIKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Qwick Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Qwick Media (QWIKF)?

A

The stock price for Qwick Media (OTCEM: QWIKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qwick Media (QWIKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qwick Media.

Q

When is Qwick Media (OTCEM:QWIKF) reporting earnings?

A

Qwick Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qwick Media (QWIKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qwick Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Qwick Media (QWIKF) operate in?

A

Qwick Media is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.