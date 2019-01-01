Qwick Media Inc develops interactive proprietary software for digital media applications and integrating it with hardware. The company designs and develops interactive kiosk, digital signage, and mobile applications to improve the consumer experience. It primarily integrates its touchscreen software products as user interfaces (UIs) and content management systems with flat liquid crystal display (LCD)/light-emitting diode (LED) screens, and computer hardware and related peripherals, and enclosures provided by third parties. Further, it intends to offer advertising content with non-advertising content, such as news, weather, sports, and comedy clips in its interactive digital TV screen programs. Geographically, all the business activity is functioned through the regions of Canada.