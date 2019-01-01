QQQ
Range
1.78 - 1.89
Vol / Avg.
34.3K/70.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.78 - 9.53
Mkt Cap
33.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.81
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
17.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Qumu Corp provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for enterprises. The Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Its geographical segments are North America, Europe, and Asia, of which the majority of its revenue comes from North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Qumu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qumu (QUMU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qumu's (QUMU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Qumu (QUMU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) was reported by Craig-Hallum on June 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting QUMU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 222.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Qumu (QUMU)?

A

The stock price for Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) is $1.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qumu (QUMU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qumu.

Q

When is Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) reporting earnings?

A

Qumu’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Qumu (QUMU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qumu.

Q

What sector and industry does Qumu (QUMU) operate in?

A

Qumu is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.