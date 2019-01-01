Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA:QIS), Quotes and News Summary

|Open25.650
|Close25.485
|Vol / Avg.142.638K / 73.988K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range25.400 - 25.650
|52 Wk Range25.000 - 26.440
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open25.650
|Close25.485
|Vol / Avg.142.638K / 73.988K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range25.400 - 25.650
|52 Wk Range25.000 - 26.440
You can purchase shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
There is no analysis for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF
The stock price for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) is $25.485 last updated Today at October 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open25.650
|Close25.485
|Vol / Avg.142.638K / 73.988K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range25.400 - 25.650
|52 Wk Range25.000 - 26.440
You can purchase shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
There is no analysis for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF
The stock price for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) is $25.485 last updated Today at October 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open25.650
|Close25.485
|Vol / Avg.142.638K / 73.988K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range25.400 - 25.650
|52 Wk Range25.000 - 26.440
You can purchase shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
There is no analysis for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF
The stock price for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) is $25.485 last updated Today at October 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open25.650
|Close25.485
|Vol / Avg.142.638K / 73.988K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range25.400 - 25.650
|52 Wk Range25.000 - 26.440
You can purchase shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
There is no analysis for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF
The stock price for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) is $25.485 last updated Today at October 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open25.650
|Close25.485
|Vol / Avg.142.638K / 73.988K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range25.400 - 25.650
|52 Wk Range25.000 - 26.440
You can purchase shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
There is no analysis for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF
The stock price for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (ARCA: QIS) is $25.485 last updated Today at October 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF.