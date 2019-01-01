Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Quhuo
The latest price target for Quhuo (NASDAQ: QH) was reported by Roth Capital on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting QH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 739.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Quhuo (NASDAQ: QH) was provided by Roth Capital, and Quhuo maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Quhuo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Quhuo was filed on December 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Quhuo (QH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $3.00. The current price Quhuo (QH) is trading at is $0.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
