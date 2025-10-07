AMD logo on mobile
AMD To Rally More Than 47%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wells Fargo raised Smurfit Westrock Plc (NYSE:SW) price target from $46 to $52. Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Smurfit Westrock shares closed at $40.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS raised the price target for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) from $123 to $124. UBS analyst Juan Perez-Carrascosa downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Autoliv shares closed at $127.38 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup cut QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) price target from $40 to $33. Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. QuidelOrtho shares closed at $29.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) from $38 to $29. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. SLM shares closed at $27.12 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark boosted the price target for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) from $20 to $50. Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating. Rigetti Computing shares closed at $41.71 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital increased EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) price target from $140 to $145. RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained an Outperform rating. EOG Resources shares settled at $110.45 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies slashed Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) price target from $110 to $70. Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. Dollar Tree shares closed at $87.68 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies raised Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $170 to $300. Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. AMD shares closed at $203.71 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG increased the price target for ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NYSE:ABVX) from $112 to $120. BTIG analyst Julian Harrison maintained a Buy rating. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares settled at $86.67 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) price target from $343 to $355. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating. American Express shares closed at $331.99 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AMD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

