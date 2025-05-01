May 1, 2025 8:19 AM 3 min read

Microsoft To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler raised Microsoft Corporation MSFT price target from $435 to $475. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating. Microsoft shares closed at $395.26 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark cut the price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM from $240 to $200. Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained a Buy rating. Qualcomm shares closed at $148.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham cut Crocs, Inc. CROX price target from $129 to $118. Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating. Crocs shares closed at $96.42 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • D. Boral Capital slashed the price target for TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI from $5.5 to $4. D. Boral Capital analyst Jesse Sobelson maintained a Buy rating. TETRA Technologies shares closed at $2.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt increased the price target for Western Digital Corporation WDC from $50 to $53. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Western Digital shares closed at $43.86 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham lowered Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD price target from $62 to $58. Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating. Robinhood shares settled at $49.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt increased Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $846 to $918. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Meta shares closed at $549.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham cut Etsy, Inc. ETSY price target from $60 to $55. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating. Etsy shares closed at $43.48 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target for PTC Inc. PTC from $202 to $180. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained a Neutral rating. PTC shares settled at $154.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham increased eBay Inc. EBAY price target from $72 to $78. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating. eBay shares closed at $68.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

