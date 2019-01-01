|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PZ Cussons (OTCPK: PZCUY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for PZ Cussons.
There is no analysis for PZ Cussons
The stock price for PZ Cussons (OTCPK: PZCUY) is $5.62 last updated Today at 2:08:08 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on February 22, 2012.
PZ Cussons does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for PZ Cussons.
PZ Cussons is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.