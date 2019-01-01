PZ Cussons PLC is a household and personal-care company. Its main business categories are personal care and beauty, home care, food and nutrition, and electricals. Its key geographies are Africa (Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya); Europe (the UK, Poland, and Greece); Asia (Australia, Thailand, and Indonesia); and the US The personal care and beauty segment offers shower gels, soaps, and haircare products under brands like Cussons Baby and Carex. Thu home care division offers dishwashers and laundry detergents under the Zip, Radiant, and Morning Fresh brands. The food and nutrition division provides organic yogurts, olive oil, and baby food under the Minerva and Rafferty's Garden brands. The electrical division offers electrical household items such as audiovisual products and air conditioners.