Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
PZ Cussons PLC is a household and personal-care company. Its main business categories are personal care and beauty, home care, food and nutrition, and electricals. Its key geographies are Africa (Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya); Europe (the UK, Poland, and Greece); Asia (Australia, Thailand, and Indonesia); and the US The personal care and beauty segment offers shower gels, soaps, and haircare products under brands like Cussons Baby and Carex. Thu home care division offers dishwashers and laundry detergents under the Zip, Radiant, and Morning Fresh brands. The food and nutrition division provides organic yogurts, olive oil, and baby food under the Minerva and Rafferty's Garden brands. The electrical division offers electrical household items such as audiovisual products and air conditioners.

PZ Cussons Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PZ Cussons (PZCUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PZ Cussons (OTCPK: PZCUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PZ Cussons's (PZCUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PZ Cussons.

Q

What is the target price for PZ Cussons (PZCUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PZ Cussons

Q

Current Stock Price for PZ Cussons (PZCUY)?

A

The stock price for PZ Cussons (OTCPK: PZCUY) is $5.62 last updated Today at 2:08:08 PM.

Q

Does PZ Cussons (PZCUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on February 22, 2012.

Q

When is PZ Cussons (OTCPK:PZCUY) reporting earnings?

A

PZ Cussons does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PZ Cussons (PZCUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PZ Cussons.

Q

What sector and industry does PZ Cussons (PZCUY) operate in?

A

PZ Cussons is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.