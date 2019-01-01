QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0/1.16%
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
516.8M
Payout Ratio
13.29
Open
P/E
12.12
EPS
0.15
Shares
4.9B
Outstanding
Philex Mining Corporation is a mining and energy company based in the Philippines. The company is organised across two main business groupings: the metals business, and the energy and hydrocarbon business. The metals business mines copper concentrates to produce copper, and by-products of gold and silver. The energy and hydrocarbon business has interests (operating and non-operating) in several oil and gas companies. The metals business' gold and copper output is largely produced by the Padcal Mine in Benguet, Philippines. Production from the Padcal Mine contributes the vast majority of the entire company's revenue.

Analyst Ratings

Philex Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Philex Mining (PXMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Philex Mining (OTCPK: PXMFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Philex Mining's (PXMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Philex Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Philex Mining (PXMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Philex Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Philex Mining (PXMFF)?

A

The stock price for Philex Mining (OTCPK: PXMFF) is $0.1046 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:37:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Philex Mining (PXMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Philex Mining.

Q

When is Philex Mining (OTCPK:PXMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Philex Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Philex Mining (PXMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Philex Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Philex Mining (PXMFF) operate in?

A

Philex Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.