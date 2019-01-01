Philex Mining Corporation is a mining and energy company based in the Philippines. The company is organised across two main business groupings: the metals business, and the energy and hydrocarbon business. The metals business mines copper concentrates to produce copper, and by-products of gold and silver. The energy and hydrocarbon business has interests (operating and non-operating) in several oil and gas companies. The metals business' gold and copper output is largely produced by the Padcal Mine in Benguet, Philippines. Production from the Padcal Mine contributes the vast majority of the entire company's revenue.