PubMatic Posts Upbeat Q3 Results, Joins Energy Vault, RealReal And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

PubMatic reported quarterly earnings of 3 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share The company reported quarterly sales of $67.960 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $63.768 million.

PubMatic shares jumped 33.2% to $10.19 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) gained 49.3% to $40.85 after a US court reportedly denied the Federal Trade Commission’s bid to block GTCR’s acquisition of the company.

enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ENGN) surged 36.4% to $8.20 after the company reported additional Phase 2 LEGEND study data showing a 63% complete response rate and favorable safety profile for Detalimogene Voraplasmid.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) gained 33.1% to $4.72 following third-quarter results.

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) rose 25.6% to $14.08 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Hallador Energy C o (NASDAQ:HNRG) gained 19.3% to $23.87 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) rose 17.3% to $6.71 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and announced the acquisition of Ask Sage.

Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ:PSKY) gained 10.9% to $16.92 after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued its fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings In c (NYSE:CWAN) gained 9.3% to $18.24.

Shares of Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) rose 8.3% to $56,27 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) gained 8.1% to $39.96. JP Morgan analyst Philip Cusick upgraded Viasat from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $23 to $50.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) rose 6.7% to $49.42 after the company announced a $100 million accelerated share repurchase plan.

