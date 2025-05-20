Trip.com Posts Weak Earnings, Joins Vipshop, Viking Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 0.3% on Tuesday.
Shares of Trip.com Group Limited TCOM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Trip.com reported first-quarter revenue of $1.91 billion, in line with analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The travel service provider reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per ADS of 82 cents, missing estimates of 86 cents.
Trip.com Group shares dipped 4.7% to $63.90 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. RYET shares tumbled 11.2% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 23% on Monday.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS shares fell 8.2% to $14.20 in pre-market trading following first-quarter earnings.
- Portillo’s Inc. PTLO fell 5.9% to $12.18 in pre-market trading.
- Viking Holdings Ltd VIK dipped 5.5% to $44.49 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN declined 5% to $17.21 in pre-market trading. Asana will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2026 on Tuesday, June 3, after the closing bell.
- Elong Power Holding Limited ELPW fell 4.3% to $6.65 in pre-market trading.
- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. TRML fell 3.8% to $16.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced topline results from ongoing Phase 2 TRANQUILITY trial evaluating Pacibekitug in patients with elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein and chronic kidney disease.
