Restaurant Stocks Are Getting Cooked Thursday As Trump Tariffs Rattle Markets

Several restaurant stocks are taking a beating on Thursday as broader markets tumble in reaction to sweeping reciprocal tariffs from the Trump administration.

What Happened: President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on several countries across the world on Wednesday, sending markets into a tailspin.

Restaurant stocks are getting hit particularly hard as restaurant chains typically source food machinery and packaging from China. Trump announced 34% tariffs on China this week.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, many restaurant chains buy potatoes from Canada and often import meats from other countries.

Starbucks Corp SBUX has significant exposure to China as the company operates thousands of stores in the country. Starbucks had a total of 7,685 stores in China as of the end of 2024. The company is also a big coffee importer. Shares were down more than 11% at last check, per Benzinga Pro.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG is also facing selling pressure as the company imports avocados from Mexico, Columbia and other countries globally. Chipotle shares were down about 3.5% at the time of writing.

Here’s a look at some other restaurant stocks moving lower Thursday:

Dutch Bros Inc BROS down 9.05% at $56.24

Shake Shack Inc SHAK down 11.7% at $83.69

CAVA Group Inc CAVA down 7.49% at $83.01

Bloomin’ Brands Inc BLMN down 8.25% at $7.15

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc CBRL down 13.5% at $35.48

Portillo’s Inc PTLO down 8.24% at $11.50

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.