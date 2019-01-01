Petlife Pharmaceuticals Inc specializes in the research, development, sales, and support of advanced drugs and nutraceuticals for pet cancer and autoimmune related diseases such as arthritis. It develops potentiated veterinary cancer medications and nutraceuticals, under its tradename Vitalzul based on Escozine formula. The Vitalzul is a polarized, bioactive peptide extracted from the Blue Caribbean Scorpion (Rhopularus Princeps), which contains amino acids, proteins, and minerals.