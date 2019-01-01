QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Petlife Pharmaceuticals Inc specializes in the research, development, sales, and support of advanced drugs and nutraceuticals for pet cancer and autoimmune related diseases such as arthritis. It develops potentiated veterinary cancer medications and nutraceuticals, under its tradename Vitalzul based on Escozine formula. The Vitalzul is a polarized, bioactive peptide extracted from the Blue Caribbean Scorpion (Rhopularus Princeps), which contains amino acids, proteins, and minerals.

Petlife Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petlife Pharmaceuticals (PTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petlife Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: PTLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Petlife Pharmaceuticals's (PTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petlife Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Petlife Pharmaceuticals (PTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petlife Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Petlife Pharmaceuticals (PTLF)?

A

The stock price for Petlife Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: PTLF) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petlife Pharmaceuticals (PTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petlife Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Petlife Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:PTLF) reporting earnings?

A

Petlife Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petlife Pharmaceuticals (PTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petlife Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Petlife Pharmaceuticals (PTLF) operate in?

A

Petlife Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.