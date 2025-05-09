May 9, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

This National Vision Holdings Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Tycho Peterson upgraded the rating for GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS from Hold to Buy and announced a target of $80. GeneDx shares closed at $56.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the rating for National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $13 to $21. National Vision shares closed at $16.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad upgraded PTC Therapeutics, Inc. PTCT from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $68. PTC Therapeutics shares closed at $42.51 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying EYE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

