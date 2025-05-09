This National Vision Holdings Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Tycho Peterson upgraded the rating for GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS from Hold to Buy and announced a target of $80. GeneDx shares closed at $56.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Buy and announced a target of $80. GeneDx shares closed at $56.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the rating for National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $13 to $21. National Vision shares closed at $16.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $13 to $21. National Vision shares closed at $16.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad upgraded PTC Therapeutics, Inc. PTCT from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $68. PTC Therapeutics shares closed at $42.51 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

