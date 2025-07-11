PriceSmart Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Red Cat Holdings, Red Cat Holdings, AeroVironment And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 250 points on Friday.
Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT rose sharply during Friday's session as the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
Pricesmart reported quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.13 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.317 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.310 billion.
PriceSmart shares jumped 6.5% to $109.41 on Friday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Zepp Health Corporation ZEPP shares jumped 44.6% to $8.81.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG gained 31% to $37.64.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT rose 18.5% to $8.04. Shares of drone stocks traded higher after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced efforts to fast-track drone production.
- AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. AIRO gained 17.7% to $26.11.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. RYET jumped 15% to $17.70. Ruanyun Edai Technology signed a strategic partnership with Confucius Institute at Prince Sultan University to scale HanLink across Saudi Arabia.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS surged 12.2% to $51.90. Shares of drone stocks traded higher after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced efforts to fast-track drone production.
- Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI rose 10.6% to $21.83 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.
- AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV gained 8.4% to $257.60. Shares of drone stocks traded higher after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced efforts to fast-track drone production.
