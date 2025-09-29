Top 3 Defensive Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter

As of Sept. 29, 2025, three stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

PriceSmart Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT)

On July 10, PriceSmart reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The company's stock gained around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $121.50.

RSI Value: 73

73 PSMT Price Action: Shares of PriceSmart gained 3.4% to close at $120.94 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 81.38 Momentum score with Value at 70.55.

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI)

On Sept. 25, BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded United Natural Foods from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $25 to $36. The company's stock gained around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $34.76.

RSI Value: 70.6

70.6 UNFI Price Action: Shares of United Natural Foods gained 4.7% to close at $31.62 on Friday.

Empro Group Inc (NASDAQ: EMPG)

On July 3, Empro Group announced the closing of its upsized $5.5 million initial public offering. The company's stock gained around 61% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $16.88.

RSI Value: 82.2

82.2 EMPG Price Action: Shares of Empro Group gained 6.4% to close at $16.88 on Friday.

