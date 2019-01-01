PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures and sells cement and other building materials to the construction and building industries. The firm is organized into two segments by product: cement and non-cement. The cement segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, produces and sells cement. The non-cement segment produces and sells limestone, clay quarrying, ready-mix concrete, and industry cluster development, which converts post-mining sites into areas that can be used for public facilities, reforestation, and commercial development. The vast majority of revenue comes from Indonesia.