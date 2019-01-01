QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.2K
Div / Yield
0.01/2.27%
52 Wk
0.48 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
42.31
Open
-
P/E
18.46
EPS
100
Shares
5.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures and sells cement and other building materials to the construction and building industries. The firm is organized into two segments by product: cement and non-cement. The cement segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, produces and sells cement. The non-cement segment produces and sells limestone, clay quarrying, ready-mix concrete, and industry cluster development, which converts post-mining sites into areas that can be used for public facilities, reforestation, and commercial development. The vast majority of revenue comes from Indonesia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Semen Indonesia (Persero) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Semen Indonesia (Persero) (PSGTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Semen Indonesia (Persero) (OTCPK: PSGTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Semen Indonesia (Persero)'s (PSGTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Semen Indonesia (Persero).

Q

What is the target price for Semen Indonesia (Persero) (PSGTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Semen Indonesia (Persero)

Q

Current Stock Price for Semen Indonesia (Persero) (PSGTF)?

A

The stock price for Semen Indonesia (Persero) (OTCPK: PSGTF) is $0.57 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 18:37:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Semen Indonesia (Persero) (PSGTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Semen Indonesia (Persero).

Q

When is Semen Indonesia (Persero) (OTCPK:PSGTF) reporting earnings?

A

Semen Indonesia (Persero) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Semen Indonesia (Persero) (PSGTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Semen Indonesia (Persero).

Q

What sector and industry does Semen Indonesia (Persero) (PSGTF) operate in?

A

Semen Indonesia (Persero) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.