Pershing Resources Co Inc is a junior mining company. The company focused on the exploration and development of precious metals projects located in North America. Its project portfolio includes New Enterprise; Klondyke and Divide among others.

Pershing Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pershing Resources (PSGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pershing Resources (OTCPK: PSGR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pershing Resources's (PSGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pershing Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Pershing Resources (PSGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pershing Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Pershing Resources (PSGR)?

A

The stock price for Pershing Resources (OTCPK: PSGR) is $0.045 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:05:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pershing Resources (PSGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pershing Resources.

Q

When is Pershing Resources (OTCPK:PSGR) reporting earnings?

A

Pershing Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pershing Resources (PSGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pershing Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Pershing Resources (PSGR) operate in?

A

Pershing Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.