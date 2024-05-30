Insiders Buying Hilton Worldwide And 2 Other Stocks

Loading... Loading...

Although U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Privia Health Group

The Trade: Privia Health Group, Inc. PRVA Director Adam Boehler acquired a total of 4,280 shares at an average price of $16.49. To acquire these shares, it cost around $70,577.

Director Adam Boehler acquired a total of 4,280 shares at an average price of $16.49. To acquire these shares, it cost around $70,577. What's Happening: On May 20, Barclays analyst Andrew Mok maintained Privia Health with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $22 to $19.

On May 20, Barclays analyst Andrew Mok maintained Privia Health with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $22 to $19. What Privia Health Group Does: Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company.

Hilton Worldwide

The Trade: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT Director Melanie Healey acquired a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $199.65. To acquire these shares, it cost around $399,299.

Director Melanie Healey acquired a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $199.65. To acquire these shares, it cost around $399,299. What's Happening: On April 24, Hilton Worldwide reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised FY24 adjusted EPS guidance.

On April 24, Hilton Worldwide reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised FY24 adjusted EPS guidance. What Hilton Worldwide Does: Hilton Worldwide Holdings operates nearly 1.2 million rooms across its more than 20 brands serving the premium economy scale through luxury segments.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Waters Corporation

The Trade: Waters Corporation WAT Director Richard H Fearon bought a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $332.90. To acquire these shares, it cost around $332,900.

Director Richard H Fearon bought a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $332.90. To acquire these shares, it cost around $332,900. What's Happening: On May 7, Waters Corp reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 sales of $636.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $635.6 million.

On May 7, Waters Corp reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 sales of $636.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $635.6 million. What Waters Corporation Does: Water sells liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools.

Read More: Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off This Quarter