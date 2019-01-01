QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Protect Pharmaceutical Corp has an organic solution to soil and crop protection, annual growth, and natural restoration upon the completion of crop cycles. The company uses its products to revitalize farming soil, produce organic, toxin-free crops, and meet the increasing global demand for agricultural sustainability initiatives.

Analyst Ratings

Protect Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Protect Pharmaceutical (PRTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Protect Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: PRTT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Protect Pharmaceutical's (PRTT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Protect Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Protect Pharmaceutical (PRTT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Protect Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Protect Pharmaceutical (PRTT)?

A

The stock price for Protect Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: PRTT) is $0.24 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:03:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Protect Pharmaceutical (PRTT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Protect Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Protect Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:PRTT) reporting earnings?

A

Protect Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Protect Pharmaceutical (PRTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Protect Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Protect Pharmaceutical (PRTT) operate in?

A

Protect Pharmaceutical is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.