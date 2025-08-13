Brinker International, Cisco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Brinker International Inc. EAT to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Brinker shares rose 0.1% to $154.93 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Performance Food Group Co. PFGC to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $16.86 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Performance Food Group shares rose 0.9% to $98.36 in after-hours trading.

to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $16.86 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Performance Food Group shares rose 0.9% to $98.36 in after-hours trading. Carparts.Com Inc. PRTS reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and said it is not providing FY25 guidance as it evaluates strategic alternatives in response to its inbound interest. CarParts.com shares dipped 11.9% to $0.81 in the after-hours trading session.

CoreWeave Inc. CRWV reported mixed second-quarter financial results. CoreWeave reported second-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.08 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a second-quarter adjusted loss of 27 cents per share, missing estimates for a loss of 17 cents per share. CoreWeave shares fell 10.4% to $133.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO to post quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share on revenue of $14.62 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares rose 0.2% to $71.52 in the after-hours trading session.

