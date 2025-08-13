August 13, 2025 3:31 AM 1 min read

Brinker International, Cisco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Brinker International Inc. EAT to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Brinker shares rose 0.1% to $154.93 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Performance Food Group Co. PFGC to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $16.86 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Performance Food Group shares rose 0.9% to $98.36 in after-hours trading.
  • Carparts.Com Inc. PRTS reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and said it is not providing FY25 guidance as it evaluates strategic alternatives in response to its inbound interest. CarParts.com shares dipped 11.9% to $0.81 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • CoreWeave Inc. CRWV reported mixed second-quarter financial results. CoreWeave reported second-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.08 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a second-quarter adjusted loss of 27 cents per share, missing estimates for a loss of 17 cents per share. CoreWeave shares fell 10.4% to $133.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO to post quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share on revenue of $14.62 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares rose 0.2% to $71.52 in the after-hours trading session.

