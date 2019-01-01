QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
EVgo Inc is the public fast charging network for electric vehicles powered by renewable energy. It leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EVgo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EVgo (EVGOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EVgo's (EVGOW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EVgo.

Q

What is the target price for EVgo (EVGOW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EVgo

Q

Current Stock Price for EVgo (EVGOW)?

A

The stock price for EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGOW) is $2.2 last updated Today at 8:41:15 PM.

Q

Does EVgo (EVGOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EVgo.

Q

When is EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGOW) reporting earnings?

A

EVgo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EVgo (EVGOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EVgo.

Q

What sector and industry does EVgo (EVGOW) operate in?

A

EVgo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.