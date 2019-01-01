|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGOW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for EVgo.
There is no analysis for EVgo
The stock price for EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGOW) is $2.2 last updated Today at 8:41:15 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for EVgo.
EVgo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for EVgo.
EVgo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.