Precise Biometrics AB is engaged in the business of developing and selling fingerprint software for the authentication of people's identity in mobile phones, smart cards, and products with small fingerprint sensors. The firm also develops and sells mobile smart card readers for smartphones and tablets. Its products and services include precise bio match mobile, sensor vulnerability test, and fingerprint data collection. Overall it focuses on the areas of Capacitive sensors for mobile phones, In-display sensors for mobile phones in the upper price segment, Smart cards, and New applications. The company operates in Europe, Asia, and the United States, out of which the majority of revenue comes from Asia.