QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
47.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
396M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Precise Biometrics AB is engaged in the business of developing and selling fingerprint software for the authentication of people's identity in mobile phones, smart cards, and products with small fingerprint sensors. The firm also develops and sells mobile smart card readers for smartphones and tablets. Its products and services include precise bio match mobile, sensor vulnerability test, and fingerprint data collection. Overall it focuses on the areas of Capacitive sensors for mobile phones, In-display sensors for mobile phones in the upper price segment, Smart cards, and New applications. The company operates in Europe, Asia, and the United States, out of which the majority of revenue comes from Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Precise Biometrics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Precise Biometrics (PRBCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Precise Biometrics (OTCEM: PRBCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Precise Biometrics's (PRBCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Precise Biometrics.

Q

What is the target price for Precise Biometrics (PRBCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Precise Biometrics

Q

Current Stock Price for Precise Biometrics (PRBCF)?

A

The stock price for Precise Biometrics (OTCEM: PRBCF) is $0.12 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 15:03:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Precise Biometrics (PRBCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Precise Biometrics.

Q

When is Precise Biometrics (OTCEM:PRBCF) reporting earnings?

A

Precise Biometrics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Precise Biometrics (PRBCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Precise Biometrics.

Q

What sector and industry does Precise Biometrics (PRBCF) operate in?

A

Precise Biometrics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.