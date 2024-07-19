Netflix, American Express And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects American Express Company AXP to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $16.59 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Express shares gained 0.1% to $249.50 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $16.59 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Express shares gained 0.1% to $249.50 in after-hours trading. Netflix Inc. NFLX posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 277.65 million paid members, adding 8.05 million paid members in the quarter. Netflix shares fell 0.1% to $642.70 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 277.65 million paid members, adding 8.05 million paid members in the quarter. Netflix shares fell 0.1% to $642.70 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited SLB to post quarterly earnings at 83 cents per share on revenue of $9.08 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. SLB shares rose 1% to $49.19 in after-hours trading.

PPG Industries Inc PPG reported mixed second-quarter financial results and cut its guidance. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $4.794 billion, missing analyst estimates of $4.924 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.48 per share. PPG shares fell 2.9% to $127.90 in the after-hours trading session.

reported mixed second-quarter financial results and cut its guidance. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $4.794 billion, missing analyst estimates of $4.924 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.48 per share. PPG shares fell 2.9% to $127.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Halliburton Company HAL to post quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $5.95 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares rose 0.2% to $36.50 in after-hours trading.

