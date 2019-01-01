PNC Financial Services Gr Stock (NYSE:PNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PNC Financial Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 8.92%, reporting an EPS of $3.42 versus an estimate of $3.14.

Revenue was up $449.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PNC Financial Services Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.75 3.22 3.22 3.12 EPS Actual 3.29 3.68 3.75 4.50 Revenue Estimate 4.78B 5.14B 5.03B 4.39B Revenue Actual 4.69B 5.13B 5.20B 4.67B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.