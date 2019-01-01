PNC Financial Services Gr Stock (NYSE:PNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
PNC Financial Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 8.92%, reporting an EPS of $3.42 versus an estimate of $3.14.
Revenue was up $449.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PNC Financial Services Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.75
|3.22
|3.22
|3.12
|EPS Actual
|3.29
|3.68
|3.75
|4.50
|Revenue Estimate
|4.78B
|5.14B
|5.03B
|4.39B
|Revenue Actual
|4.69B
|5.13B
|5.20B
|4.67B
