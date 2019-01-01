ñol

PNC Financial Services Gr Stock (NYSE:PNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PNC Financial Services Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jul 15

EPS

$3.420

Quarterly Revenue

$5.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$5.1B

Earnings Recap

 

PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PNC Financial Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 8.92%, reporting an EPS of $3.42 versus an estimate of $3.14.

Revenue was up $449.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PNC Financial Services Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.75 3.22 3.22 3.12
EPS Actual 3.29 3.68 3.75 4.50
Revenue Estimate 4.78B 5.14B 5.03B 4.39B
Revenue Actual 4.69B 5.13B 5.20B 4.67B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PNC Financial Services Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) reporting earnings?
A

PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) is scheduled to report earnings on October 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 15, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.16, which beat the estimate of $2.13.

Q
What were PNC Financial Services Gr’s (NYSE:PNC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.1B, which beat the estimate of $4.1B.

