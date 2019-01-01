PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage
PennyMac Mortgage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) was reported by JonesTrading on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting PMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.63% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) was provided by JonesTrading, and PennyMac Mortgage maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PennyMac Mortgage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PennyMac Mortgage was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.50 to $18.00. The current price PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) is trading at is $16.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
