ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PennyMac Mortgage
(NYSE:PMT)
16.27
-0.01[-0.06%]
At close: Jun 1
16.28
0.0100[0.06%]
PreMarket: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.61 - 21.53
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding62.9M / 92M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1M
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.89
Div / Yield1.88/11.55%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.32
Total Float62.9M

PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$18.50

Lowest Price Target1

$18.00

Consensus Price Target1

$18.25

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
31000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • JonesTrading
  • JMP Securities
  • Piper Sandler
  • BTIG

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

PennyMac Mortgage Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for PennyMac Mortgage (PMT)?
A

The latest price target for PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) was reported by JonesTrading on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting PMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.63% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for PennyMac Mortgage (PMT)?
A

The latest analyst rating for PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) was provided by JonesTrading, and PennyMac Mortgage maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for PennyMac Mortgage (PMT)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PennyMac Mortgage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PennyMac Mortgage was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.50 to $18.00. The current price PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) is trading at is $16.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.