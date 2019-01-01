PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.320
Quarterly Revenue
$81.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$29.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of PennyMac Mortgage using advanced sorting and filters.
PennyMac Mortgage Questions & Answers
When is PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) reporting earnings?
PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which missed the estimate of $0.43.
What were PennyMac Mortgage’s (NYSE:PMT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $84M, which beat the estimate of $49.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.