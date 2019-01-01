Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Protalix BioTherapeutics missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $10.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Protalix BioTherapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.17
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.25
|-0.14
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|7.79M
|8.30M
|10.95M
|11.99M
|Revenue Actual
|12.05M
|6.43M
|11.32M
|19.50M
Earnings History
Protalix BioTherapeutics Questions & Answers
Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.60, which missed the estimate of $-0.40.
The Actual Revenue was $6.4M, which beat the estimate of $4.3M.
