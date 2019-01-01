Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Protalix BioTherapeutics missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $10.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Protalix BioTherapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.08 -0.17 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.25 -0.14 0.03 Revenue Estimate 7.79M 8.30M 10.95M 11.99M Revenue Actual 12.05M 6.43M 11.32M 19.50M

