QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Protalix BioTherapeutics
(AMEX:PLX)
1.195
0.015[1.27%]
At close: Jun 1
1.19
-0.0050[-0.42%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low1.17 - 1.21
52 Week High/Low0.7 - 3.04
Open / Close1.21 / 1.2
Float / Outstanding45.2M / 47.1M
Vol / Avg.184.2K / 3.7M
Mkt Cap56.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float45.2M

Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Protalix BioTherapeutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$16.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$16.1M

Earnings Recap

 

Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Protalix BioTherapeutics missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $10.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Protalix BioTherapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.08 -0.17 -0.08
EPS Actual -0.09 -0.25 -0.14 0.03
Revenue Estimate 7.79M 8.30M 10.95M 11.99M
Revenue Actual 12.05M 6.43M 11.32M 19.50M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Protalix BioTherapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Protalix BioTherapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) reporting earnings?
A

Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.60, which missed the estimate of $-0.40.

Q
What were Protalix BioTherapeutics’s (AMEX:PLX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.4M, which beat the estimate of $4.3M.

