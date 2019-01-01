Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX: PLX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting PLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 485.77% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX: PLX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Protalix BioTherapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Protalix BioTherapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Protalix BioTherapeutics was filed on May 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $7.00. The current price Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) is trading at is $1.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.