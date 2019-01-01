QQQ
Range
0.1 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
240.8K/179.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 1.07
Mkt Cap
14.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
125.7M
Outstanding
PlantX Life Inc is a digital based, one-stop-shop, and distribution company with a fast-growing database with a plan to offer customers across North America. In addition to offering pre-made meals and indoor plant deliveries, the company plans to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, vitamins, clothing, and its own water brand. The company's operating segment includes PlantX Life; PlantX Living; Vegaste; Bloombox; Score and Israel. It generates maximum revenue from Vegaste segment.

PlantX Life Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PlantX Life (PLTXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PlantX Life (OTCQB: PLTXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PlantX Life's (PLTXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PlantX Life.

Q

What is the target price for PlantX Life (PLTXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PlantX Life

Q

Current Stock Price for PlantX Life (PLTXF)?

A

The stock price for PlantX Life (OTCQB: PLTXF) is $0.11376 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:29:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PlantX Life (PLTXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PlantX Life.

Q

When is PlantX Life (OTCQB:PLTXF) reporting earnings?

A

PlantX Life does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PlantX Life (PLTXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PlantX Life.

Q

What sector and industry does PlantX Life (PLTXF) operate in?

A

PlantX Life is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.