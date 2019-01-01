QQQ
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 12:15PM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 9:13AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Plus Products Inc is a Canada based cannabis company with operations in the United States specializing in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of cannabis-infused products in the state of California. Its products consist of cannabis-infused edibles, which the company sells to both the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets.

Plus Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plus Products (PLPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plus Products (OTCPK: PLPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plus Products's (PLPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plus Products.

Q

What is the target price for Plus Products (PLPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plus Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Plus Products (PLPRF)?

A

The stock price for Plus Products (OTCPK: PLPRF) is $0.3569 last updated Fri Sep 10 2021 19:47:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plus Products (PLPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plus Products.

Q

When is Plus Products (OTCPK:PLPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Plus Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plus Products (PLPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plus Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Plus Products (PLPRF) operate in?

A

Plus Products is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.