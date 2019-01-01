QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.1/1.36%
52 Wk
5.5 - 7.03
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
28.88
Open
-
P/E
22.4
EPS
0.1
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 7:45AM
Pirelli & C SpA designs develop, manufactures and markets tires - for motor vehicles, industrial vehicles, and motorcycles. The company operates through Prestige, New premium, Specialties and Super Specialties, and Premium Motorcycle.

Analyst Ratings

Pirelli & C Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pirelli & C (PLLIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pirelli & C (OTCPK: PLLIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pirelli & C's (PLLIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pirelli & C.

Q

What is the target price for Pirelli & C (PLLIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pirelli & C

Q

Current Stock Price for Pirelli & C (PLLIF)?

A

The stock price for Pirelli & C (OTCPK: PLLIF) is $7.03 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 19:17:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pirelli & C (PLLIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pirelli & C.

Q

When is Pirelli & C (OTCPK:PLLIF) reporting earnings?

A

Pirelli & C does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pirelli & C (PLLIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pirelli & C.

Q

What sector and industry does Pirelli & C (PLLIF) operate in?

A

Pirelli & C is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.